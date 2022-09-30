Sehore: Camps set up under Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyaan witness poor footfall

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 01:13 AM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Efforts of the Sehore municipal body to provide benefits of public welfare schemes to the beneficiaries by means of camps under the Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyaan seem to be going down the drain, as only 157 of them presented applications to avail the benefits of the scheme in the first week of the campaign in Sehore. 

The campaign shall be observed in the district till Friday, in which camps have been set up to provide benefits of as many as 27 schemes to the beneficiaries. However, the camps have witnessed a poor footfall as only 157 beneficiaries showed up at the camps. Application of as many as 122 of them have been accepted, while 30 are pending and 5 have been rejected. 

On the flip side, things are quite difficult even for the ones who are showing up at the camps, where after the registration, they are being given vague responses regarding the time period within which they will receive the benefits of the scheme. Irregularities have surfaced to such an extent that beneficiaries have not even been made aware of the documents required for registration. 

Resident of Ward No 31, Sharafat, told the media that he had reached the camps following a ration card grievance. However, he was told that the SDM shall redress the issue, after which he left. However, chief municipality officer, Yogendra Patel refuted all such claims and said that the people's needs are being catered to. 

