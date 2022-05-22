Sehore: Contractor digs up forest land without permission

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A contractor in Sehore district has allegedly dug up a forest land without permission and used excavated soil for construction of a road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The incident was reported in Ahmedpur Forest Circle area of the district. The local residents of Lodhipura village have lodged a complaint, accusing connivance of forest officials, Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary.

According to villagers’ complaints, a pond was proposed to dig up in Lodhipura village. It should have been dug up on revenue land, but Sarpanch and Panchayat secretary with help of forest officials and a contractor got it dug up at a forest land in Kushalpura forest bear under Ahmedpura circle.

The forest officials including Nakedar (forest guard) and beat in-charge sold the excavated soils to a contractor, who used it for the construction of a road, the villagers claimed.

The villagers further said that the Sarpanch and Panchayat secretary have withdrawn the money from the government account in the name of digging up the pond.

Following the complaint, senior forest officers have started a probe into the matter. When contacted, Nakedar Dheeraj Mali said that senior officials of the department had given permission to the contractor for mining Muram from the forest land. Deputy ranger is aware about it, Mali said, adding that he would not comment much on the issue, as the matter is under investigation.

Deputy Ranger of Ahmedpur circlem, Sunil Chauhan, said that he stopped the work with immediate effect when it came to his notice.

Forest Divisional Officer Sehore Anupam Sahay said that a probe into the matter was being carried out and action would be taken against the accused soon.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:44 AM IST