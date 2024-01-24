Scindia’s Big Blow To Congress! 200 Congressmen Join BJP At Jai Vilas Palace 3 Months Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has given a bid blow to Congress as in his presence, more than 200 Congress workers have joined BJP just 3 months of Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday.

In fact, Scindia is currently in the Gwalior-Chambal region on his five-day journey. During this he visited his supporters and workers in every district. Meanwhile, under the leadership of former MLA Rakesh Singh Mavai (who left Congress and joined BJP himself), more than 200 workers have joined hands with BJP at Scindia Palace.

FP Photo

It is said that Rakesh Mavai, who was the Congress MLA from Morena Assembly, was angry with his party. Angered by not getting the ticket in the assembly elections, Rakesh Mavai had recently joined BJP. Rakesh Mavai reached Delhi to meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and took membership of BJP. Soon after that, 228 Congressmen, including all the office-bearers of Morena, joined the BJP.

FP Photo

As per information, Rakesh Mavai had reached Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior with Congress officials and workers, where in front of Scindia, all the officials and Congress workers joined the BJP.

The list of officials who joined BJP on at Scindia Palace includes district president of Morena Mahila Congress Sanju Sharma, City President of Minority Department Hasnain Khan, all divisional presidents of Banmore Block, sector presidents and all sectors of Morena South and 15 sectors & 7 divisional and district officers of Morena North along with block officers.