Madhya Pradesh: Brutal Murder Of Fruit Vendor In, SHRC Seeks Report From Ujjain SP |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Police arrested two persons out of more than half dozen accused people in the case of the murder of a young fruit vendor. Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a report from the Ujjain Superintendent of Police on this matter within a fortnight. Bablu Kachhway (30), a resident of Chhoti Mayapuri, was murdered by some people outside his house by crushing his head with stone and brick. Bablu used to sell fruits at Dewasgate.

On Sunday night, accused Golu and his father Bitta, and his father and two other youths including Bhayyu had reached his house and inquired about Bablu. When Bablu was not at home, everyone started leaving, at that time Bablu came home. As soon as they saw him, everyone started attacking him. His head was crushed with the stone and brick. When the deceased’s mother tried to intervene she was also beaten up.

The mother had reached the District Hospital with her injured son where the doctor declared him dead. Bablu’s 10-year-old son had told the police that Bitta had attacked his father on the head with a big stone slab. Golu had hit stones on his feet.

Chimanganj Mandi police arrested two accused Bitta and Bhayyu in the murder case, while the other accused are being searched. In the meantime, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission chairman Manohar Mamtani on Tuesday took cognizance of the incident. He has sought a report from the concerned. The Commission has sought a reply from the Ujjain SP within 15 days regarding the action taken after investigating the incident.