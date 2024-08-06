 Satna, Sagar Fallout: Govt Removes Sagar SP Blaming Him For Incident; Three Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSatna, Sagar Fallout: Govt Removes Sagar SP Blaming Him For Incident; Three Arrested

Satna, Sagar Fallout: Govt Removes Sagar SP Blaming Him For Incident; Three Arrested

He is on US trip with his family with the government’s permission, but the government did not consider this aspect before issuing order for his removal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government’s haste in removing officials after the Sagar incident, in which nine children died in a house collapse on Sunday, was evident after Sagar SP Abhishek Tiwari was removed, blaming him for it.

Nevertheless, Tiwari had left for the USA for a fortnight. In the absence of Tiwari, ASP Sanjeev Uike was holding the charge, but the government removed Tiwari.

He got his leave approved by the Home Ministry and is on leave from July 27 to August 8.

He is on US trip with his family with the government’s permission, but the government did not consider this aspect before issuing order for his removal.

Read Also
Bhopal: Heavy Rain Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Disrupts Daily Life; 2.5 Inches Recorded In 24 Hours
article-image

Before the Lok Sabha election, Tiwari was sent on deputation to the Central Government’s National Technical Research Organisation.

He was not relieved because of the Lok Sabha election. By removing him for the incident which he had nothing to do with, the government has unnecessarily blamed him.

According to IG (Sagar division), Pramod Verma, Abhishek Tiwar has gone abroad, taking leave. Leader of Opposition Umang Singh also objected to the way Tiwari was removed. “How can an officer who has gone abroad be blamed for an incident?” Singhar said.

Read Also
MP: Threatening Note Found In Temple Donation Box; ₹6.5 Lakh Collected In Gwalior
article-image

Three arrested

Sagar police have registered cases against three persons and have arrested all three. Police said those arrested are the two organisers of the religious programme which the children were attending and the owner of the house whose wall collapsed, leading to the tragedy.

Nine children were killed and two others injured after a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed in Shahpur locality of Sagar district on Sunday. The incident took place between 8.30 am and 9 am near the campus of a temple during a religious programme.

Shahpur police informed that a case has been registered against the organiser Shiv Patel and Sanjiv Patel, and the owner of the dilapidated house Mulu Kushwah.

Read Also
Bhopal: Heavy Rain Inundates Low-Lying Areas, Disrupts Daily Life; 2.5 Inches Recorded In 24 Hours
article-image

Officials instructed to survey dilapidated school buildings, take immediate action where required

After children's deaths in wall collapse incident that occurred in in Satna and Sagar, Bhopal district collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh asked district education officer to undertake survey of dilapidated school buildings. The collector was addressing the Time Line meeting here on Monday.

Collector also instructed to share information with area SDMs for the strategy. 'Wherever there is need to shift students, immediate action should be taken,' he said.

Read Also
Indore: District Hospital faces security crisis, doctors write to Bhopal authority for security...
article-image

The engineers of PWD, IES, Bhopal Municipal Corporation have been told to carry out survey and identify dilapidated buildings of rural and urban area. Four children died in Satna and nine in Sagar as wall collapsed near them.

Besides, instruction was given to speed up the disposal rate under revenue mega drive. The pending cases of division, mutation, mapping need to be dispose of, collector told officials.

Surprise inspection

Sports minister Vishvas Sarang inspected schools buildings on Monday. Minister assured of renovation of all government schools buildings in Narela Assembly constituency, which he represents. He also visited school in Semera in his constituency, where waterlogging is a problem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Horror: Divorcee Drugged & Raped By 2, Accused Flee

MP Horror: Divorcee Drugged & Raped By 2, Accused Flee

Bhopal: Asiatic Lions To Be A Reality At Van Vihar Soon Under Animal Exchange Programme

Bhopal: Asiatic Lions To Be A Reality At Van Vihar Soon Under Animal Exchange Programme

Bhopal: No Relief From Potholed Roads Till Mid October

Bhopal: No Relief From Potholed Roads Till Mid October

MP's 1st Self-Booking 24x7 Kiosk At CTT Nagar Post Office Soon

MP's 1st Self-Booking 24x7 Kiosk At CTT Nagar Post Office Soon

Satna, Sagar Fallout: Govt Removes Sagar SP Blaming Him For Incident; Three Arrested

Satna, Sagar Fallout: Govt Removes Sagar SP Blaming Him For Incident; Three Arrested