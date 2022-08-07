Satna girl shines in Georgia, brings home gold

Geetanjali Tripathi |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Geetanjali Tripathi, the star Wushu player of Rampur Baghelan town of Satna district, who is currently serving the nation as an SSB personnel, brought laurels to both the state and the country by clinching the gold medal at the Wushu competition organised in Georgia this week. Only 3 players had been selected from Madhya Pradesh for the championship, including Geetanjali.

The gold winning girl Geetanjali was fascinated by Wushu since childhood and began buckling up for a gold medal at the international competition when she was a student of seventh standard.

Prior to this, Geetanjali had also represented the nation at the Wushu championship organised in Mongolia in 2017, where she had to settle for bronze. However, the accomplishment did not go in vain as she was offered a vacant post at Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Delhi. These days, she is posted in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur MLA Vikram Singh, MP Ganesh Singh and Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi have bid their heartfelt congratulations to the ace sportsperson on the acquisition.