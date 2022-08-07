e-Paper Get App

Satna girl shines in Georgia, brings home gold

Only 3 players had been selected from Madhya Pradesh for the championship, including Geetanjali.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Geetanjali Tripathi |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Geetanjali Tripathi, the star Wushu player of Rampur Baghelan town of Satna district, who is currently serving the nation as an SSB personnel, brought laurels to both the state and the country by clinching the gold medal at the Wushu competition organised in Georgia this week. Only 3 players had been selected from Madhya Pradesh for the championship, including Geetanjali.

The gold winning girl Geetanjali was fascinated by Wushu since childhood and began buckling up for a gold medal at the international competition when she was a student of seventh standard.

Prior to this, Geetanjali had also represented the nation at the Wushu championship organised in Mongolia in 2017, where she had to settle for bronze. However, the accomplishment did not go in vain as she was offered a vacant post at Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Delhi. These days, she is posted in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Rampur MLA Vikram Singh, MP Ganesh Singh and Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi have bid their heartfelt congratulations to the ace sportsperson on the acquisition.

Read Also
Satna: Devotees throng Gaivinath Shiv Temple, perform Jalabhishek
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalSatna girl shines in Georgia, brings home gold

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days