Sahi Naam Sahi Pehchaan: Long before NRC, CAA this MP-based group is helping people in procuring correct docus in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Long before controversy on CAA and NRC, due to which people are rushing to collect their documents, a group of young people in Madhya Pradesh started a campaign to help people- irrespective of faith- to rectify their documents.

A small effort started by Syed Shahid turned into a big campaign in past five years. He has now formed a group called Lokvad that helps people in obtaining basic documents that prove their existence. Several thousands have benefitted from their campaign.

“I faced lot of problems after my father’s death in 2008. Spelling of his name on death certificate was incorrect after which my mother could not get pension benefits,” said Syed Shahid.

After running from pillar to post, he got the documents corrected and in the process realised the importance of error free documents.

Consequently, Shahid started helping his neighbours and friends. The word spread soon and people started approaching him for guidance.

“Likeminded people joined me and we formed a group and started doing this work in a systematic manner in Ratlam. Later we started the campaign in other towns as well,” added Shahid.

People should take care that their birth certificate is obtained from appropriate authorities. Date of birth and spelling of father and mother’s name should be correct.

Special drive on Voters day & awareness campaign

The Lokvad group also holds awareness campaign, “We hold special camps in schools in class 9 during enrolment process. This is an important stage as same spelling and name is written on the board’s mark sheet that continues lifelong,” said Harshvardhan, member of the group.

“We have been holding a campaign called ‘Sahi naam sahi Pehchaan’ since 2014. We go to schools and aware students, teachers and parents about importance of proper documentation besides helping them,” said Jayesh.

Members of this group have now increased and have started holding camps in Bhopal, Dewas, Ratlam, Alirajpur and nearby areas. Special drive is organised every year on January 25 on Voters’ Day.

Important documents

Birth certificate

Aadhar Card

Voter ID Card

PAN Card

Passport