Sachin arm wrestles his way to become first national champion from Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh’s arm wrestler Sachin Goyal has wrestled his way to become the champion of Champion Mister India that was held in Mumbai, said the secretary of MP Arm Wrestling Association, Mohammad Tariq on Thursday.

The tournament was organised by IIHF Pro Panja League. Winner Sachin, who hails from Gwalior, has become the first arm wrestler from Madhya Pradesh to claim the title of the champion at the league.

Apart from claiming the champion’s title, MP arm wrestlers also claimed one gold and four silver medals in their respective weight categories and events.

Manish Kumar won gold while Fareen, Shehbaz Khan, Sujeet Mehar and Arvind Rajak bagged one silver each at the tournament.

The arm wrestlers in the state arrived in capital city Bhopal, post their Mumbai win, where they were welcomed with garlands.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:48 PM IST