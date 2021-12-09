Madhya Pradesh:Raisen girls, Hoshangabad boys are Zonal Hockey champs

BHOPAL: Raisen girls and Hoshangabad boys lifted the trophies of Zonal Inter-Hockey Feeder Centre Tournament that concluded in Bhopal on Wednesday evening, said the district sports officer on Thursday.

Raisen girls faced Betul in the final who they defeated by an easy 3-0 in a one-sided match. Betul had to settle for the runner-up trophy.

Raisen boys too had reached the final but had to face Hoshangabad. None would give up and both the teams managed to restrict each other from hitting a field goal. The match time ended at 0-0.

Hoshangabad ultimately took away the match in penalty shoot-out, scoring 3-1 goals. Raisen had to be satisfied with the runner-up trophy.

Hoshangabad boys lifted the trophies of Zonal Inter-Hockey Feeder Centre Tournament | FP Photo

About 240 players from Bhopal, Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Betul and Harda Hockey Feeder Centre took part in this competition under Bhopal Zone.

Jose Chacko, district sports and youth welfare officer, said, “Ramji Srivastava, the senior superintendent of police (HQ) attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest and gave away the prizes.”

Srivastava told the players the importance of sports in life. He said sports keeps a person healthy and teaches important life lessons.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sachin arm wrestles his way to become first national champion from Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 08:47 PM IST