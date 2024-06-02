RGPV-Bhopal financial scam: ABVP demands imposition of Section 52 on DAVV

RGPV Financial Irregularity Case | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhay Pradesh): Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the bungalow of minister of higher education Inder Singh Parmar on Saturday, seeking the imposition of Section 52 on Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in Indore, speedy investigation into Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV-Bhopal) financial scam, and raising other issues.

The protesters also demanded the minister to dissolve the admission and fee fixation committee and order a probe into financial irregularities in MP Online.

The ABVP activists supported the dossier of the RGPV Employees and Labourers' Association, which highlights alleged irregularities at the university. The protesters later met the minister and handed him a memorandum of their demands.

Speaking on the DAVV issue, the ABVP leaders said that paper leak incidents have rocked the university. On May 24, the MBA first semester paper on Quantitative Techniques was leaked, followed by the question paper for accounting for managers on May 27, and then the IT and business fundamentals paper on May 29. They claimed that although the university administration changed the papers, students managed to get 60% of the questions in advance. The ABVP leaders alleged that the university was not taking appropriate action and was shielding the exam controller.

The ABVP also alleged that the probe into the RGPV financial scam was moving at a snailís pace as the expert committee is yet to get a member from the finance department.

Pointing to the Private Nursing College scam, the ABVP leaders demanded the dissolution of the admission and fee fixation committee. Had this committee strictly followed the rules in setting the fees, such a scam could have been prevented timely, they added.

RGPV employees and labourers' association raised voice against various irregularities and questioned the appointments of Professor Pankaj Jain and others.