 Abduction Bid In Bhopal: House Of Accused Salim Demolished In Ashok Nagar, Father & Three Brothers Held
Police said that Kalu was arrested on Thursday and sent to jail. The remaining accused, including Kalu's father Abid and brothers Shameer, Sharukh and Taufeeq were arrested on Friday. Two cases were registered in connection with the incident and Kalu was the common accused in both.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): House of Kalu alias Salim, who tried to abduct a girl by wielding sword and injuring her father and brother, was demolished by Ashok Nagar administration on Friday. All the five accused named in the case have been arrested.

Ashok Nagar SDM Anil Banvaria told Free Press that Kalu's house was bulldozed by a JCB in wee hours. The two-storey house was constructed on government land.

On Thursday, Kalu tried to abduct a 22-year-old girl. He was accompanied by the other accused. Sources claimed that Kalu had repeatedly raped the victim and was even shot obscene video to blackmail her.

He tried to abduct the victim after her marriage was fixed. Victim's father and brother were assaulted while trying to prevent the abduction. The accused escaped after locals gathered at the spot.

