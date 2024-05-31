Bhopal: City Sees Over 100 Dog Bite Cases Daily As Heat Rages

Dog bite incidences on rise as stray dogs ruling the roost in Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With mercury shooting up to worrisome levels, the dog bite menace has picked pace yet again in the state capital. In the last 20 days, the hospitals in Bhopal, including JP and Hamidia, are logging more than 100 dog bite cases on a daily basis. Recently, in the last two days, two dog bite incidents were reported in the city Koh-e-fiza area and Chouksey Nagar where the victims were kids below the age of 11 years.

As informed by the doctors at the JP Hospital, more than 200 people are turning up to get the anti-rabies injections, of whom, 105 cases turn out to be fresh on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not caring even two hoots to address the issue. It is noteworthy that the dog menace across the city is on the rise from December onwards. In all the cases reported in Bhopal this summer, all are stray dog bite incidents.

Several veterinary doctors told Free Press that the extreme weather often turns the stray dogs cranky, resulting in attacks on commoners, especially children. They maintained that particularly during summers, it is of immense importance that the stray dogs are served food, failing to do which, their rage aggravates and people fall prey to biting incidents.

Stray dog menace at peak

Rakesh Sharma, BMC dog squad in-charge, said the stray dog bite incidents are surging across Kolar road, Bawadiya Kalan, Nehru Nagar, Awadhpuri, Koh-e-fiza, Ashoka Garden and Bairagarh areas.

'Dogs unable to maintain body temp'

Veterinary doctor at Hamidia hospital, Dr Sunil Tumariya, said when the temperature during summers is at a manageable level, the dogs manage to maintain their body temperature by means of their breath. He added that however, when the mercury shoots past the usual levels, the dogs are unable to do so and the lack of food turns them ferocious, owing to which they end up inflicting injuries on passers-by.