 Ram Van Gaman Path: Initial Survey Covering 23 Places Of 10 Districts Concludes
The Coordinating agency Culture department is now going to handover the initial survey report to the Public Works Department (PWD) to develop the Path.

Rajan Raikwar
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The initial survey of Ram Van Gaman Path conducted across ten districts of the state has concluded. The Coordinating agency Culture department is now going to handover the initial survey report to the Public Works Department (PWD) to develop the Path. In the coming time, specific surveys on developing other facilities along the Path will be undertaken.

People aware of the matter said that four different teams comprising experts and local people having vast knowledge of religious sites were part of the initial survey. The survey was undertaken in 23 locations of ten districts that have connections with Lord Ram during his exile period. These districts include Katni, Umaria, Panna, Maihar, Anuppur, Satna, Shahdol. In the survey, help from local district administration was also taken.

A senior officer of the culture department said that the findings of the survey will be tabled before Ram Path Nyas. Later, the findings will be presented before PWD to develop the identified paths accordingly. The other departments like urban administration, panchayat, forest, revenue, culture, and others will also contribute in developing the places associated with Lord Ram. For instance, UAD will take care of developing basic amenities for pilgrims around the religious places.

This officer claimed that the government has not put any cap on the funds for developing the places where Lord Ram spent around 11 Ω years of his exile period. For the current financial year, the government has earmarked Rs 35 crores in the budget for the development of Ram Van Gaman Path.

Government intends that the places related to Lord Ram shall be developed in such a manner that they shall reflect the Ramayan era. For instance, if Lord Ram had stayed in a hut at a particular place then a hut shall be replicated there. Currently, there are no solid structures related to the Ramayana era but the religious text and local folklore points towards the places having links with Lord Ram during his exile period.

Master plan for Chitrakoot and Amarkantak

The government is also contemplating on bringing out a master plan for Chitrakoot and Amarkantak cities. Besides aiming to develop the religious sites and ensuring availability of basic facilities for the pilgrims, the plan will also cater to the local needs . The master plan of both cities will be made keeping in view the next 50 years futuristic needs.

The initial survey related to the Ram Van Gaman Path project is completed. The works under the project are being undertaken as per the priority. Subjects keeping in view the religious sentiments of the locals will be placed before the Ram Path Nyas. NP Namdev, Director of Culture Directorate.

