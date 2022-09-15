Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav; AIIMS to run awareness drive on voluntary blood donation

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal is organising various activities like pledge to donate blood, awareness rally, street plays to create awareness about voluntary blood donation.

Besides, poster competition and voluntary blood donation drive with one in-house and one outreach camp will be held, according to AIIMS doctors. Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a countrywide mega blood donation drive 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' will be organised from September 17. The drive would continue till October 1, the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD).

The registrations for the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav have begun on the E-Raktkosh portal and Aarogya Setu app. A live dashboard will be operationalised on the e-RaktKosh web portal for tracking the number of blood units donated/collected in each State and Union Territory. The main purpose of the mega voluntary blood donation drive is to create a repository of voluntary blood donors who can be called upon at times of emergency so that anyone in need can be helped on time and minimise the need for replacement blood donation.