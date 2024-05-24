Rajasthan's Notorious Bawariya Gang Busted In Gwalior; Looted Hundreds Of Commuters In Public Buses & Tempos

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The notorious Bawariya Gang, carrying over a dozen theft cases, was busted in a police operation in Gwalior. Seven gang members, including two males and five women, have been taken into police custody. Of these five females, two are minor girls.

The Bawariya Gang originated from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and operated in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for a long time. The gang would target commuters in autorickshaws, tempo, and public buses and would make away with their wallets, bags, gold chains, and luggage.

Modus Operandi

The way this gang worked was very well coordinated. According to the gang members, they would target commuters on public transport. Then, the women in the gang would sit near the identified victim. Following which, the underage girls would start talking to the chosen victim, distracting them and immersing them in the talks. Meanwhile, the other lady would silently and stealthily put her hand in the bag or whatever the victim was carrying and steal all the valuables, like cash, gold, and a watch.

Read Also Panchayat Season 3: Real Vs Reel Life Of Famous Phulera Village

How much did they steal?

According to information, the gang? operated in the Gola Ke Mandir, Padav, and Murar areas of Gwalior. More than a dozen cases have been identified, and the gang accepted responsibility for all the cases in the preliminary investigation.

In the investigation, it came out that the gang had managed to steal gold and other valuables, which amount to nearly 3 lakh rupees.

Members Arrested

1. Mangal alias Sandeep, son of Gatta alias Kunwarpal Sisodia (Bawaria), age 25 years, resident of Chak Ghirwari village, Ding police station, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan.

2. Govind Bawaria, son of Ashok Bawaria, age 26 years, resident of Segh Ikarn village, Chiksana police station, Bharatpur district.

3. Ghodi, wife of Govind, age 22 years, resident of Rudraikarn, Bharatpur, currently residing in Narayan Vihar Colony, Gola ka Mandir, Gwalior district.

4. Vimaliya, wife of Kharg Pal Bawaria, age 50 years, resident of Chak Ghirwari village, Ding police station, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan.

5. Khushbu, wife of Mangal alias Sandeep, resident of Chak Ghirwari village, Ding police station, Bharatpur district, Rajasthan.

and two minor girls.