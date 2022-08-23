Rain woes: Over 36-hr power outage in Bhopal leaves denizen high & dry

Discom staffers repairing power lines in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): It is probably for the first time that the state capital remained without power for at least 36 hours following heavy showers. Following heavy rain uprooted trees had fallen on electrical lines, resulting in hours of power outage in city. The power supply was snapped during dawn hours of Sunday and remained suspended till late Monday night. Moreover, there was no power supply in many areas of the city throughout the day on Tuesday as well.

The prolonged power outage left people high and dry. As there was no electricity, piped drinking water supply remained affected across the city. With no drinking water in store, the families had to buy bottled water from the market. People lost touch with others as most of the mobile phones ran out of battery.

Narendra Pawar of the old city said to Free Press as there was no power he could not charge his mobile phone, leaving him out of touch with his friends and distant family members. The family had to use candle while preparing meal. Similar kinds of woe were shared by other city residents as well.

We had to face huge problems due to the disruption of power supply for around 36 hours. We could neither cook nor clean. Even drinking water was unavailable. We couldn't even take a bath. Our mobile phones got discharged. We could restart our normal life after the power resumed on Tuesday afternoon. We had never ever seen such a situation earlier. It seems that life came to a stand-still. It was a nightmare. Priyanka Tripathi, Software Engineer, Professor Colony, Bhopal

Discom employees remained on toes all night repairing faulty lines. It was later in the evening hours that power supply was restored in many areas of the city. Electricity department sent messages on mobiles phones from time to time to its customers, asking them to exercise restraint as power was being restored shortly.

In evening hours, it sent a message that around all 33 KV and 11 KV feeders have been restarted and electricity supply has been normalized across the city. At some places, due to technical problems, electricity related personal complaints were being solved. Discom also said that within two to three hours, all complaints regarding electricity would be

Read Also Rain woes: 200 BMC staffers pressed to restore civic amenities in Bhopal