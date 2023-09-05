MP Weather News: Rain Break Ends, Showers Likely In Over 15 Districts

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rain break in Madhya Pradesh has come to an end, with the weather department forecasting heavy rainfall over the next three days. The meteorological department has issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rain in the Dindori and Balaghat districts, where rainfall could range from 2.5 to 6 inches within 24 hours. In 12 districts across Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Sagar, and Rewa, varying degrees of rainfall, from light to heavy, are anticipated.

Bhopal is expected to receive some showers, while Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain may see cloudy skies.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh explained that an active cyclonic circulation over the northern Bay of Bengal has triggered this weather system.

According to local reports, the monsoon trough line is passing through the eastern part of the state, leading to expectations of heavy rain in the eastern region. This weather system may remain active until September 18.

The state has witnessed below-average rainfall in July and August, resulting in an overall decrease of up to 19% in total precipitation. Eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh experienced a 15% deficit, while the western regions faced up to 22% less rainfall than normal.

Narsinghpur has received the highest rainfall, with measurements exceeding 41 inches. Significant rainfall has also occurred in Seoni (37.53 inches), Mandla-Jabalpur (35 inches), and Dindori (over 34 inches). Several districts, including Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen, and Narmadapuram, have seen 28 inches or more of rainfall.

However, some districts, such as Khargone, Mandsaur, Barwani, and Gwalior, have experienced less rainfall, with measurements below 20 inches.

Weather Forecast:

Dindori and Balaghat districts may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Singrauli, Anuppur, Shahdol, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, and Chhatarpur, with up to 3 inches of precipitation.

Light rain is anticipated in Bhopal, Umaria, Katni, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Satna, Narsinghpur, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Narmadapuram, with measurements around 1 inch or less.

Current Conditions in Major Cities:

Bhopal: Expect cloudy skies with occasional light showers.

Indore: Variable weather with a chance of scattered showers.

Gwalior: Sunny days with potential light afternoon showers.

Jabalpur: Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely.

Ujjain: Clear weather with passing clouds and some sunshine."