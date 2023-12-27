 Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' To Pass Via Madhya Pradesh, After Poll Debacle
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' To Pass Via Madhya Pradesh, After Poll Debacle

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' To Pass Via Madhya Pradesh, After Poll Debacle

The rally will cover 14 states and 85 districts and will start on January 14, 2024.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Nyay Yatra will pass through Madhya Pradesh, a major Hindi belt state, where the Congress was reduced to one-fourth seats in assembly elections.

The Congress, on Wednesday, announced it will organize a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' starting from violence-hit Manipur in the east to Mumbai on the western coast.

The rally will cover 14 states and 85 districts and will start on January 14, 2024. The 6200-km yatra will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Read Also
Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...
article-image

Taking to X, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari wrote, "After 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Congress will take out  'Bharat Nyay Yatra' under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. The yatra will begin on January 14 and will conclude on March 20.

The yatra aims to raise issues like economic justice, social justice, and political justice," Patwari posted.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Wednesday that "the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai. The yatra will include women, youth, and marginalized communities."

He further said that the Bharat Nyay Yatra will be mostly covered by buses, along with short stretches of walking.

Read Also
MP: Vigilant Cop Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman Crying In Pain On Road; Earns Praises From Seniors,...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gujarat Cops Pose As Vegetable Vendors & Balloon Sellers To Catch Notorious Thief Hiding In...

MP: Gujarat Cops Pose As Vegetable Vendors & Balloon Sellers To Catch Notorious Thief Hiding In...

MP: Vigilant Cop Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman Crying In Pain On Road; Earns Praises From Seniors,...

MP: Vigilant Cop Saves Life Of Pregnant Woman Crying In Pain On Road; Earns Praises From Seniors,...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP

MP CM Mohan Yadav Asks Officers To Implement National Education Policy ASAP

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...

'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe

'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe