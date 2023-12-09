RaGa Given Responsibility To Restructure State Orgn: Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the Assembly election review meeting, the AICC members expressed their displeasure over the result. The meeting was held at AICC headquarters on Friday. In the meet, the participants also discussed about the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala said: “Rahul Gandhi has been given responsibility to take decision about the party’s MP unit”. He also added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been asked to send an observer to Bhopal to elect the CLP leader and the leader of opposition.

He also claimed that the Congress would ensure that whatever the promises had been made by the BJP in the election shall be done. If not, the party will raise the issues in the floor of Assembly and also on the roads.

Five days after the Congress lost Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the party's top leadership on Friday held separate meetings to assess the reasons for its humiliating defeat in the two states. "Today, a meeting to review the election results of Madhya Pradesh was held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi. Senior Congress leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun kharge and Rahul Gandhi were present in this meeting," the party said after the review meeting.

The meeting concluded after two hours discussing on the weak points of the assembly result.

Sources claimed that the AICC have instructed the leaders to prepare the party for theupcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is asked to strengthen the party organisation, before the election schedule is announced.

In the meeting former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh, CEC members Omkar Singh Markam and Kamleshwar Patel, Kantilal Bhuria attended the meeting. AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala was also present.