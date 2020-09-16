Pyare Miya Housing Society Scam: I don’t know sex racket accused, says actor Raza Murad

Film actor Raza Murad on Wednesday gave statement to Shyamla Hills police in the case related to a housing society registered by sex racket accused Pyare Miyan. Murad’s signature on the registration papers of society brought him under the scanner of Shyamala Hills police.

Pyare Miyan registered a fake society in E Block at Ansal Apartment to collect monthly rent of Rs 80,000 from mobile tower companies in Shyamla Hills. The society was registered in Professor’s Colony where the accused forced telecom giants to pay amount in lieu of mobile towers installed there.

In the statement given to police, actor denied knowing Pyare Miyan. Raza Murad said he never met Pyare Miyan and he came to know about him only when his name cropped up in the media. He also said that he has not signed any document and his signature on society documents is fake. SHO Shyamla Hills Tarun Bhati said film actor stated that he had no role in the society registered by Pyare Miyan.