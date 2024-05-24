Pune Porsche Crash: Victims' Family Demands Supreme Court Monitored Probe; Demanded Trial To Be Held In Madhya Pradesh

Pune Killer Porsche |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In new developments, parents of the victims from the Pune car accident demanded a Supreme Court monitored probe and trial in the case on Friday. Families also demanded that the trial should be taken up in their home state Madhya Pradesh and not Maharashtra-- where the crime took place.

Two software engineers, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, died on May 19 in Pune after a speeding Porsche, driven by a 17 year old hit their motorcycle.

The victims were identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh. Ashwini hailed from Jabalpur, while Anish belonged to Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district.

Ashwini Koshta's father demands SC-monitored probe

Talking to PTI, Ashwini's father, Suresh Kumar Koshta, said, "The Supreme Court should monitor the investigation and trial in the case to ensure that we get justice." The accused should be tried as an adult and not as a minor, considering the serious nature of the crime, he said.

He went on and alleged that the minor was in an inebriated state when he drove his car into their motorcycle.

Will fight till last my breath: Anish Awadhiya's Father

"I am going to fight for justice till my last breath, The trial in the case should be held in Madhya Pradesh and not in Pune to ensure justice for the families" said Anish's father, Om Prakash Awadhiya.

Awadhiya went on and requested the court to treat this case as a double murder and not an accident.

He alleged that the accused was given VIP treatment in the police station even though he had no driving licence.

Aftermath

After the incident, Juvenile Justice Board granted the minor bail and asked him to write a 300-word essay. People did not accept an essay as the punishment for a major crime and the JJB was forced to remand the minor on Wednesday. The minor is identified as the son of a prominent real estate developer Vishal Agarwal. The Board is keeping the minor on house arrest till June 5

The police have also arrested the teenager's father.