Pune Porsche Crash Case: Last Rites Of Victim Performed In Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two riders Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Kosta, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh, had died of injuries in Porsche car Pune hit and run case on Sunday. The last rites of Ashwini were performed in Jabalpur on Tuesday. On Sunday the Porsche car, allegedly driven by the juvenile, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar in Pune city, which caused their death.

Ashwini was resident of Jabalpur and Anish was resident of Umaria district. Both were colleagues and on the ill-fated day, they were returning from a party and met with an accident. Ashwini visited Jabalpur to celebrate her birthday on January 14.

Ashwini's family lives in Sakar Hills, being the youngest in the family, she was loved by everyone. Her elder brother Samprit is a software engineer in Bengaluru. Father Suresh Kosta works in discom. Ashwini was in Pune for two years. She had joined a new company recently. Anish was a resident of Birsinghpur Pali of Umaria district.

He came home a month ago and had returned to Pune after getting a call from the company. Anish did graduation from Pune and got a job there. Anish's younger brother Devesh also studies in Pune and stayed with his brother.

Kin seek punishment

The Madhya Pradesh-based parents of the victims of the car accident in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday sought stringent punishment for the accused boy as well as his parents, accusing them of being responsible for the death of their children.