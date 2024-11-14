Pt. Nandkishore Sharma Smriti Samaroh: Two-Day Concert Celebrates Classical Music & Legacy At Bharat Bhavan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day concert ‘Pt. Nandkishore Sharma Smriti Samaroh’ began with Anushruti Vrind, classical songs and tabla recital at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Wednesday evening. Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi, Bhopal organised the concert in memory of noted musician Pandit Nandkishor Sharma.

The event started off with Saraswati Vandana ‘Maa Sharde Var De…,’ by the artists of Anushruti Vrinda, Bhopal under direction of Anoop Sharma. The Vandana was composed by Pandit Nandkishore Sharma. They also presented Guru Vandana ‘Dev Shat Shat Karun Charan Vandan…’.

It was followed by a solo tabla recital by Pandit Sanju Sahay who belongs to Banaras Tabla. Sahay who represents the sixth generation of his family presented the traditional compositions of Banaras Gharana which enthralled the audience Musician Pt. Dharmanath Mishra accompanied him on harmonium.

The first day of the event ended with a captivating performance of singer Sulekha Bhatt from Bhopal. She began with 'Dhoondu Baare Saiyan' in 'Raag Nand' in Madhya Laya Rupak Taal. She also presented songs 'Payal Mori Baje…,' in the same raga. She wrapped her performance by presenting the Kabir Bhajan 'Sunta Hai Guru Gyani'.

भारत भवन के अंतरंग सभागार में पंडित नन्द किशोर शर्मा स्मृति समारोह के शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में सहभागिता की।



दार्शनिक और आध्यात्मिक परम्परा में संगीत का बहुत महत्व है। संगीत हमारी परम्परा का अभिन्न अंग है। यह आत्मा को परमात्मा से जोड़ने का माध्यम है। संगीत की उत्पत्ति ब्रह्म जी ने… pic.twitter.com/VJGT12JaZB — Dharmendra Singh Lodhi (@DharmendrLodhii) November 13, 2024

Culture minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was present as the chief guest. “Music is a medium to connect the soul to the divine, its seven notes are based on scientific method,” he said.

Gaurishankar Sharma, brother of Pandit Nandkishore Sharma, director culture, N P Namdev and director of the Akademi, Vandana Pandey were also present along with music lovers.

Mohiniyattam group dance by Kavita Shaji and her troupe from Bhopal and sitar recital Avinash Kumar from Delhi and Shahid Parvez Khan from Pune will be held on Tuesday evening - the concluding day of the event.