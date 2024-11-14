 MP November 14 Weather Updates: Temperatures To Drop From Nov 15 Onwards; Pachmarhi Records 9.6°C Minimum Temperature
MP November 14 Weather Updates: Temperatures To Drop From Nov 15 Onwards; Pachmarhi Records 9.6°C Minimum Temperature

November temperatures will likely remain within average limits due to the neutral effects of the El Niño and La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean and the neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

November 14, 2024
article-image
MP November 14 Weather Updates: Temperatures To Drop From Nov 15 Onwards; Pachmarhi Records 9.6°C Minimum Temperature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mornings and nights have become slightly cooler in Madhya Pradesh. The temperatures are expected to drop further November 15 as northern winds bring chillier air.

The days are still warmer across the state as compared to the previous years. The only hill station in the state, Pachmarhi, recorded a temperature of 9.6°C for the first time in the season, making it the coldest spot in both day and night temperatures.

Temperatures expected on Thursday

article-image

What do meteorologists say?

IMD Bhopal’s senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh informed that November temperatures will likely remain within average limits due to the neutral effects of the El Niño and La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean and the neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). 

However, December will see chilly weather and a cold wave is likely by the end of the month.

Also, according to weather expert Shilpa Apte, a dry climate will persist in the state for now. Most of the cities will experience higher daytime temperatures around 31-32°C. The nighttime temperatures would be around 15-16°C. 

Pachmarhi and Mandla are predicted to see more significant drops in temperature. Also, as Western Disturbances are moving towards the Himalayas, cooler northern winds are expected to bring more chill into the region.

article-image

Rainfall expected

Rainfall is forecasted for late November in the Gwalior-Chambal divisions, adding to the chill in these areas.

Lowest temperatures recorded in MP 

Mandla has recorded a lowest temperature of 12°C, Shahdol and Amarkantak at 12.7°C, and Shajapur at 12.8°C, with temperatures in major cities like Jabalpur dropping to 14.5°C, Bhopal to 15.5°C, Indore to 16.8°C, and Ujjain to 16.2°C.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to drop below 15°C in many cities from November 15 onwards. Daytime temperatures may also fall by 1-2 degrees, though they are not expected to drop below seasonal averages. 

