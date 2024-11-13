MP Board Students To Pay Rs 65 For Taking Half Yearly Exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, the students of both government and private MP Board schools will have to pay to write the half-yearly exams. The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) will charge a fee of Rs 65 per student for printing the exam paper, adding financial burden on the students of government as well as private schools.

The fees will also apply to those students whose papers will not be printed by the MPSOS. The half-yearly exams for classes 9 to 12 will start on December 9. The exams for classes 9 and 10 will continue until December 18, while those for classes 11 and 12 will run until December 19. For classes 9 to 12, the question papers will be prepared at the state level, with the printing responsibilities assigned to the MPSOS.

Around 20 lakh students from government schools across the state are expected to participate in these exams. A list of question papers to be printed by the MPSOS has already been sent, while some question papers will be prepared locally by District Education Officers (DEOs). The question papers are based on the syllabus up to November 2024, as per the marking scheme and academic calendar issued by the MPBSE.

Results will be uploaded on ‘Vimarsh’ portal

As per the order issued by DPI Commissioner Shilpa Gupta, after the exams, teachers will evaluate the answer sheets and show the students their mistakes. A Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) will be held on December 30 to inform parents about the exam results. Additionally, the results of the half-year exams must be uploaded on the ‘Vimarsh’ portal by December 30.