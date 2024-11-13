Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Bhopal Town, Bhabha College & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in various parts of Bhopal should prepare for scheduled power outages on November 13, 2024, due to maintenance work by the electricity department. The planned outages will occur in multiple areas across the city, each with specific timing, as outlined below.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.

Bhopal Town, Bhabha College, Jat Khedi Gaon, Mahendra Green Wood, Eden Park, and Surrounding Areas

Outage Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Judge Colony, Amaltas Colony, Advocate Colony, Idgah, and Nearby Areas

Outage Time: 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Shubh Business Zone, Minal, Durgesh Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mogli Park, and Surrounding Areas

Outage Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sabri Nagar and Nearby Areas

Outage Time: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Shyam Nagar and Surrounding Areas

Outage Time: 1:30 PM to 4:00 PM

This area will face a shorter, afternoon-only power cut lasting 2.5 hours. Those at home or running businesses here should prepare accordingly.

Chunabhatti and Nearby Areas

Outage Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Dholi Khadan, Priyanka Nagar, Madhuvan City, and Surrounding Areas

Outage Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

The power outages are essential for maintenance work and may impact several aspects of daily life, including household chores, business operations, and work-from-home routines.