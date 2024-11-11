 Collector Directs To Deduct Salary Of Lok Seva Manager In Bhopal
The collector also expressed concern over the pendency of CM Helpline cases in a meeting held on Monday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh on Monday directed deduction of 15-day salary of Lok Seva manager Prasun Soni for dereliction of  duty over preparing reports of complaints addressed on CM Helpline.  

The collector also expressed concern over the pendency of CM Helpline cases in a meeting held on Monday. He expressed his displeasure over dereliction in duty on part of Manager Prasun Soni for not preparing reports of the cases disposed of on the CM Helpline.

