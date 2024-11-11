Collector Directs To Deduct Salary Of Lok Seva Manager In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh on Monday directed deduction of 15-day salary of Lok Seva manager Prasun Soni for dereliction of duty over preparing reports of complaints addressed on CM Helpline.

The collector also expressed concern over the pendency of CM Helpline cases in a meeting held on Monday. He expressed his displeasure over dereliction in duty on part of Manager Prasun Soni for not preparing reports of the cases disposed of on the CM Helpline.

In the meeting, instructions were given for quick and quality redressal of complaints received on CM Helpline and letters received. The collector directed the departmental officers not to keep any case pending unnecessarily and ensure timely resolution of all complaints on priority basis.

Expressing displeasure over the slow progress in resolving complaints in the revenue department, Singh directed to expedite the work. He also ordered to maintain fertilizer availability and ensure necessary arrangements at soybean and paddy procurement centers. Instructions have been given to the officers to come with complete information for the Samadhan online review meeting.