 President Murmu Arrives In Bhopal, Will Soon Inaugurate Cultural Fests Utkarsh & Unmesha
President Murmu is on a 3-day visit to Bhopal for cultural events.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan received President Droupadi Murmu at Bhopal Airport on Thursday morning. He offered her a bouquet of flowers and a shawl as a token of respect. Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also accompanied CM Chouhan to the airport to greet the President.

article-image

The president will inaugurate Utkarsh and Unmesha festival at The Ravindra Convention Centre. Unmesha is an international literature festival while Utkarsh is a national festival of folk and tribal expressions.

Over 800 tribal and folk artistes of 36 states and union territories will perform before the president under inaugural day of three-day Utkarsh.

