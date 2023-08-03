President Murmu Arrives In Bhopal, Will Soon Inaugurate Cultural Fests Utkarsh & Unmesha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan received President Droupadi Murmu at Bhopal Airport on Thursday morning. He offered her a bouquet of flowers and a shawl as a token of respect. Home Minister Narottam Mishra had also accompanied CM Chouhan to the airport to greet the President.

President Murmu is on a 3-day visit to Bhopal for cultural events.

The president will inaugurate Utkarsh and Unmesha festival at The Ravindra Convention Centre. Unmesha is an international literature festival while Utkarsh is a national festival of folk and tribal expressions.

Over 800 tribal and folk artistes of 36 states and union territories will perform before the president under inaugural day of three-day Utkarsh.