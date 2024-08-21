 Police Intelligence Wing Fails To Track Listed Criminals Targeting Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPolice Intelligence Wing Fails To Track Listed Criminals Targeting Bhopal

Police Intelligence Wing Fails To Track Listed Criminals Targeting Bhopal

When Free Press investigated, it came to light that the intelligence wing is dependent on the whistle-blower network for any leads pertaining to crime.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The intelligence wing of Bhopal police seems to have weakened. Though the accused of major thefts and robberies that took place in the city in last 25 days have been arrested, these crimes wouldn’t have occurred had the intelligence wing kept tabs on the movement of accused as most them were outsiders and had entered city to commit crime before fleeing.

In 2021, when the police commissionerate system was set up in Bhopal, a dedicated intelligence wing was also set up, which was entrusted with the responsibility to keep a track of history sheeters and thwart their efforts to commit serious crimes. However, the recent Ayodhya Nagar jewellery shop theft case, followed by Bag Sewaniya jewellery shop heist and Rachna Tower liquor company office robbery case involving an amount of Rs 15 lakh have blown the lid off the intelligence wing’s incompetence.

Read Also
Shocking! Man Beats Cat To Death In Bhopal, Throws Away Kittens; Threatens Neighbours With Stick...
article-image

When Free Press investigated, it came to light that the intelligence wing is dependent on the whistle-blower network for any leads pertaining to crime. Despite all the accused caught in the recent theft and robbery cases, the wing has failed to identify to which gangs did the accused belong to, and how far have they expanded their network.

As a result, Bhopal has emerged as a haven for listed criminals belonging to other districts, who come here, commit serious crimes and flee. When contacted, deputy police commissioner (intelligence wing) Sanjay Agrawal said that the information about the network and movement of listed criminals was handled by the crime branch.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee
Chhattisgarh: Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Raigarh; 7 Arrested, Congress Forms Inquiry Committee
Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Navi Mumbai: 48-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molesting 2 Minor Girls In Digha, Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual Assault Incident; VIDEO
Mumbai: MVA Alliance Calls Statewide Maharashtra Bandh On August 24 To Condemn Badlapur Sexual Assault Incident; VIDEO
Mumbai: Rail Commuters To Stage 'Wear Your White' Protest On August 22, Demand Immediate Reforms In Local Train Services
Mumbai: Rail Commuters To Stage 'Wear Your White' Protest On August 22, Demand Immediate Reforms In Local Train Services

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During...

Kurian Files RS Nomination In Presence Of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav; Traffic Jam Hits Bhopal During...

Unplated: Hundreds Of Traditional Dishes Vanish From Regional Thalis In Bhopal

Unplated: Hundreds Of Traditional Dishes Vanish From Regional Thalis In Bhopal

Police Intelligence Wing Fails To Track Listed Criminals Targeting Bhopal

Police Intelligence Wing Fails To Track Listed Criminals Targeting Bhopal

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishatpura, Om Nagar & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishatpura, Om Nagar & More; Check...

19-Year-Old Pushkar Tembhre Becomes Youngest 'Full Ironman', Wins European Championship In Frankfurt

19-Year-Old Pushkar Tembhre Becomes Youngest 'Full Ironman', Wins European Championship In Frankfurt