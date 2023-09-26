 PM’s Rally Will Pay Dividend: BJP Workers
PM's Rally Will Pay Dividend: BJP Workers

Women enthusiastic following 33% reservation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of BJP workers who attended Mahakumbh looked enthusiastic as they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally would pay dividend in upcoming elections.

Women workers who wore saffron saris bearing lotus prints carried placards mentioning clearance of 33% women reservation bill. They raised slogans in praise of PM Modi.

Party workers had come in buses but they reached Jamboree Maidan on foot, raising slogans in PM’s favour. Policemen were deployed at every nook and corner to regulate the crowd.

Free Press talked to BJP party workers to know their views. Lav Kumar Shukla from Kotma (Anuppur) said, “Morale of the party workers is very high after PM’s speech. It will pay dividend to party in coming Assembly and general election.”

Sanjiv Mishra of Seoni said, “It is great moment for party workers to attend PM Modi’s programme. We have to work hard to ensure party victory in coming elections.”

The party workers who had come from all over state were served lunch near the venue. There was separate lunch arrangement for them at St Xavier School. Nine counters for the convenient of visitors were set up.

