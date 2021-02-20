Petrol, diesel and LPG price hike may cost BJP dear in Madhya Pradesh civic polls

BHOPAL: The skyrocketing prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas may put the BJP in hot water in the ensuing civic polls. The dates for the civic polls will be declared next month. The elections may be held in the beginning of April. The BJP, which is pulling out all the stops to win the civic polls, may face difficulty, because the prices of essential commodities are going through the roof.

The price of petrol is more than Rs 100 a litre. Similarly, the price of diesel is shooting up daily. Besides, the cost of cooking gas has been raised by Rs 50 a cylinder. The rise in the prices of these three items has spawned resentment among middle-class families.

As the BJP is ruling at the Centre, as well as in the state, the party may have to face the people’s anger. The Congress is sparing no efforts to make the skyrocketing prices of essential items an issue in the coming civic polls. The party began the process by organsing a half-day, statewide bandh against the price rise.

When the Congress lost power in the state, it was thought that the party’s position had weakened and the party might find it difficult to perform well in the civic polls. But the price rise seems to have infused new life into the Congress in the past one month.