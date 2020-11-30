Madhya Pradesh: Petrol price soars past Rs 90 per litre at most places

BHOPAL: The petrol price crossed Rs 90 per litre at most places in Madhya Pradesh including its four major cities Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior on Monday. The price of diesel ranged from Rs 80 to Rs 81 per litre.

Petrol Pump Dealers’ Association president Ajay Singh said petrol price crossed Rs 90 per litre at most places while diesel price touched Rs 81 per litre.

The petrol cost Rs 91 per litre in Harda, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Khargone, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Dindori, Chhatarpur, Burhanpur, Shivpuri, Khargone, Agar, Satna, and Chhindwara. It cost Rs 92.79 per litre in Anuppur. In Rewa, it cost Rs 92.29 per litre and in Shahdol, its cost was Rs 92.42 per litre.

Petrol pump owners have attributed the hike to government’s VAT policy. Government has increased VAT of Rs 0.21 on petrol and Rs 0.18 on diesel. Overall, the VAT percentage on petrol has gone up from 30 to 39 and from 20 to 27 on diesel.