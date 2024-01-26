People Shall Contribute In Progress Of MP : Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel addressing the Republic Day function at Motilal Nehru Stadium of Lal Parade Ground, Bhopal on Friday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the 75th Republic Day, Governor Manhubhai Patel unfurled tri colour at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Friday. He also inspected the Parade.

Governor exhorted people to give their contribution in the progress and development of the state. The target of state government is to do overall development and to ensure benefit of different welfare schemes till last person of the society.

Talking about the progress of the state, he said that work on developing 18vdifferent Lok is being done in speedy manner. Centre has approved the establishment of city museum in Bhopal. It will be established at the cost of Rs 15 crores.

He said that human settlement of special backward tribes, having population upto 100 people will be connected with the roads. State government has started to work in mission mode to fulfill the guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The illegal use of loudspeaker has been banned. The open sale of meat and fishes has been prohibited.

In the leadership of PM Modi, Ram Lalla consecration has taken place in Ayodhya. He also spoke about the empowerment of farmers and women in Madhya Pradesh.

It was in the Parade Commander Anand Kaladgi who led the March Past was done. The Platoon of Contingent 1 Gujurat State police was part of the Parade.

Along with this, Platoon of Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force, Contingent 4 Special Armed Force District Police Women, Hawk Force, Madhya Pradesh Home Guard etc were part of the Republic Day Parade.

School Children have given colorful cultural Programs and won the heart of everyone.

Moreover tribal dance such as Baredi of Bundelkhand, Gangore of Nimad, Bhagoria dance of Alieajpur, Jhabua etc was also presented.

In the meantime, heart winning Tableau left everyone mesmerized. Through them, state,s progress in different field a development saga was presented. The Jail Department Tableau presented the reforms undertaken in jails.