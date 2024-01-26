Bhopal: 'High Josh', Parade & Creative Tableaux Mark 75th Republic In State Capital (Pics Inside)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parades, cultural performances, and creative tableaux marked the 75th Republic Day in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. The flag hoisting ceremony was held at several places, like the Collectorate, police headquarters, Congress office and BJP office.

BJP state president VD Sharma hoisted flag at BJP headquarters, while Congress' MP head Jitu Patwari unfurled tricolour at AICC office.

A special parade was taken out at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground, where Governor Mangubhai Patel hoisted the flag.

The spirit of patriotism was seen high across the state, including Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Harda, Guna, and Raisen. Ministers hoisted flags in their respective districts, for instance, Kailash Vijayvargiya in Indore.

Parade at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal

The parade took place at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal. The ground was spotted decorated with the tricolour. The participants in the parade seemed so enthusiastic. Governor Mangubhai Patel saluted the Republic Day Parade.

Several departments presented their tableaux during the parade in capital city.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Vishnudutt Sharma hoisted the flag at the BJP state office.

Congress State President Jitu Patwari hoisted the flag at the party's state office.

Sports and Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang hoisted the tricolor in Vidisha

In the main function organised at the parade ground located at Police Line in Vidisha, State Cooperation and Sports-Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang hoisted the national flag and took the salute of the parade. On this occasion, Minister Sarang greeted the residents of the city on Republic Day and also read out the message of the Chief Minister. On this occasion, dance performances were also given by school children. Minister Sarang paid tribute to the martyred soldiers by laying a wreath at the Martyr Jyoti Stambh in Vidisha.