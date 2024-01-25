 Bhopal BRTS Corridor Dismantling: Smart City Revokes ₹2.5 Cr ITMS Maintenance Tender
Bhopal BRTS Corridor Dismantling: Smart City Revokes ₹2.5 Cr ITMS Maintenance Tender

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BRTS Corridor To Be Scrapped | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) has canceled the Rs 2.5 crore tender floated for the maintenance of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). This decision follows the state government's decision to dismantle the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor.

The tender for the ITMS upkeep was issued by BSCDCL and the associated maintenance cost estimated at Rs 2.5 crore was to be borne by BMC.

Leader of Opposition in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Shabista Zaki had written a letter to municipal commissioner asking to revoke the tender as the decision to dismantle the BRTS corridor was already taken. The Congress leader had sought to know why the civic body was spending money on maintenance when the BRTS corridor was being dismantled. It is nothing but loss of public money, she had stated in her letter.

Zaki said that, 'Tender—2023_315411-1 was floated on October 6, 2023, for the maintenance of ITMS. However, with the subsequent development of the scrapping of the BRTS corridor, it is a waste of money on the part of the BMC. Given BMC's existing poor financial condition, the Rs 2.5 crore has significant value. “I wrote letters to the UAD commissioner, BMC commissioner, Mayor, and BMC chairman requesting to cancel the tender.'

article-image
