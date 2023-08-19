Partial Revival Of Monsoon: Light Rain In City after gap of 10 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around a 10 days break, the state capital experienced moderate rain on Friday signaling partial revival of the monsoon. The city remained overcast throughout the day; light rain drenched the city later in the evening. In the last 24 hours, some pockets of state experienced rain. Lakhanadaun recorded 160mm rainfall and Chand 100mm.

Alert has been issued for heavy rain for districts like Dindori, Jabalpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Narmadapuram and Betul. Similarly, moderate to heavy rain is likely in districts include Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Shahdol, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Nivari, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Harda, Burhanpur, Shajapur, Dewas, Ashok Nagar, Bhind, Datia.

According to the meteorological department, there is partial revival of the monsoon up to August 24 in Madhya Pradesh. Weather activity will be staggered over these parts during this period.

There are two reasons to defy the revival. Formation of the system invariably restores the monsoon trough with easterly winds streaming from Bay of Bengal and sweeping Indo Gangetic plains. It is not happening.

The low pressure area, after wandering over the eastern parts will have a tendency, once again to move towards the foothills of East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It is likely to break up along the foothills of Nepal anytime between August 25-26. Monsoon trough is likely to get aligned once again along the foothills and therefore limiting the monsoon activity.

