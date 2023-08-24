Pandhurna To Become 55th District, Says CM Chouhan

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to make Pandhurna 55th district of the state. It will consist of Pandhurna, Saunsar Tehsil, and Nandanwadi Sub-Tehsil.

Chouhan also announced the construction of "Hanuman Lok" in the famous Hanuman Temple of Jam Sanwali in Chhindwara district today. The construction of "Hanuman Lok" will begin in the first phase on an area of approximately 26.50 acres at a cost of over Rs. 35 crores.

Chouhan performed the groundbreaking ceremony at the Jam Sanwali Hanuman Temple in Chhindwara district. Agriculture Minister and in-charge of Chhindwara district, Kamal Patel, was also present.

500-meter long corridor will be constructed

At the proposed "Hanuman Lok", the entrance gate inspired by Marathwada architecture will depict an image of Lord Hanuman. A 500-meter long corridor will be constructed from the main entrance gate to the first courtyard. In an area of 90,000 square feet passage and the first courtyard, the enchanting depiction of Lord Hanuman Ji in his childhood will be created through sculptures and artwork.

In an area of approximately 62,000 square feet, artwork, Lord Hanuman Ji will be depicted. An open stage will be constructed along bank for Ramleela and other religious events. An Ayurvedic clinic will be established in the premises.

Through the beautification and landscaping of the riverbank near "Hanuman Lok," arrangements will be made for devotees. A community center, public facilities, a trust office, administrative offices, and a control room, among others, will be built in an area of 37,000 square feet. For the arrangement of offerings, worship materials, and food, 120 shops and food courts will be established. Parking facilities covering approximately 1.5 lakh square feet will be developed for the capacity of around 400 four-wheeler and 400 two-wheeler vehicles.

In the second phase, the development of Sanjeevani Path for circumambulation of the Ramtekari Mountain, Ashtasiddhi Center and Sanskrit College, Yoga Hall, Lecture Hall, and Open Air Theater, construction of a bridge over the Jam River, Waterfront Pathway, and Seating Area, Pilgrim Accommodation, Dining Hall, and Cowshed will be carried out.

