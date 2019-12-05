One doctor serves 300 patients at Rehti community health center

Rehti: The community health centre (CHC) has battled with the shortage of doctors and medical staff for over ten years.

The situation has come to such a pass that 300 patients have to depend on one doctor who hardly has a wink of sleep.

Besides treating patients, he has to attend the meetings, too. There are two Ayush doctors who have to provide allopathic treatment to the patients.

Nearly 300 patients visit the OPD of the CHC daily and Dr Meherban Singh has to take care of them.

Two Ayush doctors, Dr Ramnath Ghusia and Dr Anukriti Dubey, who are trained in Ayurveda, have to provide allopathic treatment to the patients because of shortage of doctors.

Another allopathic doctor, Dr SK Yadav, has been transferred, but because of shortage of doctors, the health department did not relieve him.

He went on leave on November 5 but he has yet to resume duty. Dr Singh has requested chief medical and health officer to send more doctors to the CHC, but the hospital is still waiting for doctors.

Residents told Free Press that six doctors should be posted to the CHC, because people from 38 villages visit the hospital.

When the 30-bed hospital was set up ten years ago, it was decided that at least four doctors would be posted there, but it did not happen.

Dr Singh said he could not sleep for over a month, and in emergency cases he had to wake up throughout the night.

When the matter was raised before Sehore CMO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, he said there is shortage of doctors in the district. There are two allopathic doctors, and one of them is Dr Yadav who has been on leave for over a month so a notice has been sent to him, Dr Tiwari said.

Dr Singh is overburdened and his problem will soon be solved, CMO said.