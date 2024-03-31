On PM’s Call, Rani Durgawati’s Tale To Come Alive In Manipuri Martial Art

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi is preparing a dance drama based on the life of Gond queen Rani Durgavati for the first time on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call. He had called for the year-long celebrations to mark the warrior queen's 500th anniversary during his Jabalpur visit last year.

The dance drama will be staged at different places across the state this year in association with tribal affair department. Its first show will be held during Vikramaditya drama festival to be organised Ujjain on April 1.

Directed by recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi and President award recipient Ramchandra Singh, Bhopal, the dance-drama will be presented by 110 artistes in Thang Ta, a traditional martial art of Manipur. The sword to be used by actor playing Rani Durgawati’s role has been brought from Manipur.

A rehearsal of dance drama is underway at MP Tribal Museum in the city. Recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award N Jadumani Singh from Manipur is imparting training in Thang Ta to artistes. Artistes are being trained in Mayurbhanj Chhau, a folk dance of Odisha to showcase Bengali Durga Puja under direction of choreographer Madhav Barik. Another Sangeet Natak Akademi award recipient Avatar Sahni from Delhi has designed lights.

“The dance drama will showcase life of Gond queen from birth to death. Its duration is of one hour and 45 minutes,”Ramchandra said. The rehearsal is on for past 20 days. Recorded music and songs have been used.