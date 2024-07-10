Nursing College Scam: Recognition, Affiliation Of 8 Colleges Restored, Says NSUI

Representative Image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical University, Jabalpur had restored the recognition and affiliation of eight nursing colleges, which were cancelled in 2021, claimed NSUI.

The NSUI leader Ravi Parmar, here on Tuesday, said that the recognition and affiliation of the colleges were revoked as there were no principal and faculty in these institutions.

Parmar claimed that on July 4, during a meeting at Madhya Pradesh Medical University, affiliation of the eight colleges were restored citing the MP Nursing Council registration. Terming the decision erroneous, the NSUI leader questioned the inclusion of the colleges in the list of approvals as these institutes were off the list since 2021.

In April 2023, the High Court bench in Gwalior had ordered the CBI to investigate 364 nursing colleges but 56 colleges got a stay from the Supreme Court, said Parmar. Thereafter, the CBI investigated 308 nursing colleges and divided the report into three categories, in which 169 were adjudged suitable, 73 deficient and 66 unsuitable.

Probe into the scam is underway and news names are figuring in it, alleged Parmar. He also tried to drag the name of deputy CM chief minister Rajendra Kuamr Shukla into the matter.