Nursing College Scam: CBI To Begin Probe Afresh, Noose To Be Tightened On Biggies | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): After the exposure of several CBI officials, who were caught accepting bribes to subside the nursing colleges scam, the authorities are mulling over beginning afresh the investigations into the scam. The CBI officials had allegedly accepted monetary favours from the nursing colleges that were violating the set norms and were not up to the standard in terms of infrastructural facilities and faculty.

The officials gave a favourable report to these unsuitable nursing colleges after inspection. In the next hearing at the High court, the petitioners will demand to begin afresh investigations into the scam, keeping in view the conduct of the CBI officials. The CBI, before the hearing, is also mulling over beginning the investigations all over again, so that it can pronounce before the high court that the probe has begun from a new end again.

Notably, the biggest irregularity in the Nursing colleges scam was the Nursing council’s move to give permission to the ineligible colleges. From 2020 till 2022, most of the colleges lacking adequate resources were given permission by the council. CBI can possibly also begin a probe to ascertain who all were behind granting permission to the colleges.

As per sources, a gang comprising middlemen was active in the scam, which used to accept money and procure permission for the colleges. Purportedly, the middlemen are in contact with the top officials of the department. The corrupt practice of several CBI officials while probing the scam has tainted the image and credibility of the agency. The sources claimed that in the upcoming week, the probe into the scam could pick pace.

Vishal Patel, who had filed a petition in the high court regarding the scam, is also gearing up to present new facts. Sources say that the scam, equivalent to the Vyapam scam, holds the names of numerous big guns, which have been suppressed, and after the bribery angle was unearthed, their names are likely to crop up too.

The CBI had inspected 308 nursing colleges out of the total 364, against which the high court had issued the direction in December 2022. CBI, on February 22, had submitted a report to the High Court categorising nursing colleges as ‘suitable’, ‘deficient’ and ‘unsuitable’

Nursing college scam Govt to terminate services of guilty officers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious note of the nursing college scam, the state government has decided to terminate the services of officers found guilty in the scam. Besides, a regulatory body will be formed for nursing colleges and exams will be held for nursing courses on the lines of engineering and medical colleges.

Moreover, the officers who helped the unfit colleges in getting recognition will be identified and action will be initiated against them. The then registrar of Nursing Council and secretary will also face the action. Meanwhile, on the directives of CM Mohan Yadav, the medical education department has prepared a roadmap to rectify the things. Notably, Delhi CBI is probing the nursing college recognition scam.