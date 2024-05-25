Nursing College Bribery Case: CID Initiates Inquiry Against MP Police Inspector |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Crime Investigation Department (CID) has initiated an inquiry against a police inspector who while being on deputation with CBI was the part of the Nursing College Bribery scam, said officials here on Friday. The CID has stepped in to probe the nursing college scam though indirectly as the agency will initiate inquiry against its inspector who was sent to CBI on deputation.

MP police have suspended inspector Sushil Kumar Majoka following his arrest by CBI. ADG CID, Pawan Kumar Shrivastava told Free Press the inspector of MP police Sushil Kumar Majoka was earlier posted in CID and on the demand of CBI he was sent to investigate irregularities at MP nursing college.

The ADG further added that the inspector wronged while performing his duties and an inquiry has been initiated for the alleged violation of the MP Police Rules and Regulations. On May 18, the CBI had registered a case against 23 people including its four police officials and arrested 13 accused till Friday evening.

The CBI officials allegedly accepted bribes from staff of nursing colleges to give them a clean chit in the agency’s probe into irregularities in the functioning of educational institutions. BOX CBI to look into wrongdoings of MP police inspector Inspector Rishi Kant Asathe of MP police, was attached with CBI for past seven years, his salary is being given by the CBI. Now, the CBI will look into the anomalies committed by the MP police inspector and take action against him as per its rules and regulations.