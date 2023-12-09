No Suspense Over CM, Process Is On: Patel

Union minister Prahlad Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the strong contenders for the post of Chief Minister Prahlad Patel visited Bhopal on Friday after winning the Vidhan Sabha election.

Patel reached Vidhan Sabha and completed all formalities. In an informal chat with journalists, Patel said there was no suspense over the name of chief minister.

Because the process for choosing the new chief minister is going on, people have to wait for their new leader, he said.

Patel came to the state capital for the first time after winning the assembly election.

There were many people at his bungalow, because he is much ahead of others in the race for the post of CM.

Patel said that MP should be made number one state in the country and that he had become a member of the assembly for the first time.

Traditions and prestige of all the Houses are same, he said, adding that he would follow all the norms.

Many leaders including Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, legislator Bhagwandas Sabnani and others met him.

Prahlad meets CM

One of the strong contenders for the top post, Prahlad Patel, met present Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. Both held a closed-door meeting for one hour.