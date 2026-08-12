Newly Appointed Chhatarpur Collector Orders Fresh Ken-Betwa Survey After Series Of Protest; ₹7.3 Crore Sanctioned For 59 Affected Families

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Collector Mrinal Meena has ordered a fresh survey in 14 villages affected by the Ken-Betwa Link Project to ensure no eligible family is denied compensation or rehabilitation benefits, while ₹7.37 crore has been sanctioned for 59 affected individuals in five villages.

The new survey will cover land, houses, trees, other assets and affected families in all 14 villages impacted by the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

Officials have also been directed to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive rehabilitation benefits within the stipulated timeframe under the applicable policy.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sanctioned ₹7.37 crore for 59 affected individuals from five villages.

The sanctioned amount will be disbursed to eligible beneficiaries after completion of the prescribed statutory procedures.

The administration is monitoring the compensation and rehabilitation process associated with the project.

Revenue teams will visit the affected villages and conduct on-site verification to ensure that details recorded during the earlier survey are accurate and complete.

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#WATCH | Displaced Due To Ken-Betwa River Project, Tribals Continue 'Chita Aandolan' On Day-10 In Chhatarpur, Demand Fair Compensation & Rehab Plan #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh #KenBetwaProtest pic.twitter.com/JFo4YBDZMu — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 16, 2026

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The exercise will particularly focus on identifying eligible families or individuals who may have been left out of the previous survey or could not receive compensation and rehabilitation benefits for any reason.

Officials have been directed to assess land holdings, residential structures, trees and other assets affected by the project.

Collector Mrinal Meena has instructed revenue officials to conduct the process transparently and fairly. The eligibility of affected families and the value of their assets are to be assessed accurately.

The re-survey is aimed at ensuring that no eligible affected family is left out of the process and that all statutory entitlements are extended to those found eligible after verification.

The move is expected to provide an opportunity for affected families to have their claims and assets reassessed through the fresh verification process.