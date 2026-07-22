Ken-Betwa River Linking Project: MP Government Claims Full Rehabilitation Of Affected Families | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During Question Hour in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar raised concerns over the displacement and rehabilitation of families affected by the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Panna and Chhatarpur districts.

Revenue Minister Karna Singh Verma provided detailed replies, asserting that no eligible family has been deprived of compensation or rehabilitation benefits.

According to the reply, in Panna district, 1,321 families from seven villages have been displaced under the project, while 644 account holders, representing land belonging to 1,699 farmers, are affected by land acquisition.

In Chhatarpur district, 3,718 families from 14 villages in the Block-Bazaar area are affected due to land acquisition or submergence.

The minister informed the House that all affected families have been sanctioned their due benefits. In Panna, all 1,321 displaced families have received rehabilitation packages, and the 644 account holders have been provided compensation. In Chhatarpur district, all 3,718 families have been approved for the prescribed benefits.

The minister assured the House in his reply that no family has been denied approval.

The Leader of Opposition also sought details on complaints filed by project-affected families. The government acknowledged receiving grievances from Panna district regarding the exclusion of eligible persons from rehabilitation lists, errors in compensation assessment and irregularities in benefit distribution.

In response, a special team conducted a fresh survey. The survey found no eligible person had been left out, confirmed that compensation was determined as per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, and reported no irregularities in distribution.

In Chhatarpur district, complaints focused on families left out of the rehabilitation list. Following an official order dated April 15, 2026, village-wise teams were formed for fresh surveys.

Initially, 3,080 families were sanctioned benefits. After receiving survey reports, an additional 638 eligible families were also approved for the prescribed amounts.

The government maintained that proactive measures have been taken to address all concerns, ensuring transparent implementation of the ambitious Ken-Betwa River Linking Project, which is being developed in the Bundelkhand region and aims to provide irrigation and drinking water benefits to local communities.