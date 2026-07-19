Ken-Betwa Protest: Police Clear Agitation Site After 15-Day Stir, Activist Amit Bhatnagar Hospitalised After Hunger Strike; Protesters Allege Detention | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development schemes in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday after police cleared the agitation site and sent protesters back to their villages.
Protest leader Amit Bhatnagar was shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated during his prolonged hunger strike.
While protesters alleged that Bhatnagar and other activists were detained by police, the administration denied making any arrests and said the action was taken as a precautionary measure due to safety concerns.
Amit Bhatnagar hospitalised after hunger strike
Amit Bhatnagar, who was leading the agitation, had been on an indefinite hunger strike for several days, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development works.
FP Photo
FP Photo
Bijawar SDM Vijay Dwivedi said Bhatnagar and some of his supporters were admitted to the Bijawar Community Health Centre after their health condition worsened. He said treatment was being provided under the supervision of doctors.
The administration also sent other protesters from Panna district back to Panna by bus, citing heavy rainfall and health concerns during the monsoon season.
Protesters allege detention
Protest leader Divya Ahirwar alleged that police reached the protest site in large numbers around 5 am on Sunday and removed Bhatnagar and other protesters before he could address the media.
She claimed Bhatnagar was preparing to highlight alleged irregularities worth around ₹400 crore in the Ken-Betwa Link Project. She alleged that the administration was trying to suppress their movement and said the protesters were demanding implementation of legal provisions and protection of the rights of affected communities.
Police say action taken due to safety risks
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Patle denied that any protester was arrested or detained. He said protesters were taken in buses to their respective villages.
Patle said the agitation site was located below an under-construction bridge and that some protesters were sitting in the river despite rising water levels, creating a possible safety risk.
He added that Bhatnagar’s health had deteriorated due to his prolonged fast, following which he was admitted to a hospital. Other protesters were removed from the site and sent back safely, he said.
15-day protest over Ken-Betwa Link Project
The protest began on July 3 near the Barana River in Kupi village and was mainly attended by tribal women. Protesters carried out various forms of agitation, including Jal Satyagraha, Chita Satyagraha and a symbolic Faansi Satyagraha.
The protesters opposed the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development projects, raising concerns over alleged violations related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental safeguards and project implementation.
Concerns over rehabilitation and environment
The Ken-Betwa Link Project, India’s first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken River to the Betwa River to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities in drought-prone Bundelkhand regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The project has faced opposition from some affected families and environmental groups over concerns related to displacement, rehabilitation and its impact on forests and wildlife, including parts of the Panna Tiger Reserve.
Bhatnagar alleged that affected families had lost land, forests, water resources, livelihoods and cultural identity due to the projects. He demanded that the administration publicly display the list of project-affected families and ensure their rights.
Administration’s stand
The administration has rejected the allegations and maintained that the Ken-Betwa Link Project is being implemented as per legal procedures.
Officials said the project is of national importance and will help improve irrigation, drinking water availability and development in the Bundelkhand region.