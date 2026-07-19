Ken-Betwa Protest: Police Clear Agitation Site After 15-Day Stir, Activist Amit Bhatnagar Hospitalised After Hunger Strike; Protesters Allege Detention | VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development schemes in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday after police cleared the agitation site and sent protesters back to their villages.

Protest leader Amit Bhatnagar was shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated during his prolonged hunger strike.

While protesters alleged that Bhatnagar and other activists were detained by police, the administration denied making any arrests and said the action was taken as a precautionary measure due to safety concerns.

Amit Bhatnagar hospitalised after hunger strike

Amit Bhatnagar, who was leading the agitation, had been on an indefinite hunger strike for several days, demanding action over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development works.

FP Photo

FP Photo

Bijawar SDM Vijay Dwivedi said Bhatnagar and some of his supporters were admitted to the Bijawar Community Health Centre after their health condition worsened. He said treatment was being provided under the supervision of doctors.

The administration also sent other protesters from Panna district back to Panna by bus, citing heavy rainfall and health concerns during the monsoon season.

BIG NEWS from Madhya Pradesh:



Protest against Ken-Betwa project in Chhatarpur ends abruptly as police clear site.



The protest, mainly by tribal women, was held for the last fortnight on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village in Chhatarpur district.



Protesters had… pic.twitter.com/PqXZUprTwG — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 19, 2026

Protesters allege detention

Protest leader Divya Ahirwar alleged that police reached the protest site in large numbers around 5 am on Sunday and removed Bhatnagar and other protesters before he could address the media.

She claimed Bhatnagar was preparing to highlight alleged irregularities worth around ₹400 crore in the Ken-Betwa Link Project. She alleged that the administration was trying to suppress their movement and said the protesters were demanding implementation of legal provisions and protection of the rights of affected communities.

Protest Leader Detained at Dawn! 😑💥



Chhatarpur, MP: Amit Bhatnagar, a key face of the Ken Betwa Link Project protest, was detained by the administration early this morning as heavy police deployment surrounded the protest site.



The move has intensified tensions around the… pic.twitter.com/rD0vp9efN4 — VishwaGuru_Ghantal (@Vishwaguru2026) July 19, 2026

Police say action taken due to safety risks

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Aditya Patle denied that any protester was arrested or detained. He said protesters were taken in buses to their respective villages.

Patle said the agitation site was located below an under-construction bridge and that some protesters were sitting in the river despite rising water levels, creating a possible safety risk.

He added that Bhatnagar’s health had deteriorated due to his prolonged fast, following which he was admitted to a hospital. Other protesters were removed from the site and sent back safely, he said.

Amit Bhatnagar, leading the protest against Ken Betwa river linking project was on indefinite hunger strike... Today morning the police forcibly took him from the protest site apparently for medical checkup.



All the other protestors were sent back to their homes on buses... pic.twitter.com/gkwFSgU578 — Vishnukant Tiwari (@vishnukant_7) July 19, 2026

15-day protest over Ken-Betwa Link Project

The protest began on July 3 near the Barana River in Kupi village and was mainly attended by tribal women. Protesters carried out various forms of agitation, including Jal Satyagraha, Chita Satyagraha and a symbolic Faansi Satyagraha.

The protesters opposed the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development projects, raising concerns over alleged violations related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental safeguards and project implementation.

A 15 day peaceful protest led by tribal women against the Ken Betwa River Link Project was crushed after police dismantled the protest site and forced demonstrators back to their villages. The protesters were opposing displacement, inadequate rehabilitation, environmental damage,… — pranav pradhi (@pranavpradhi1) July 19, 2026

Concerns over rehabilitation and environment

The Ken-Betwa Link Project, India’s first river interlinking project under the National Perspective Plan, aims to transfer surplus water from the Ken River to the Betwa River to provide irrigation and drinking water facilities in drought-prone Bundelkhand regions of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Police has ended the protest against the Ken Betwa river linking project by tribals, in the guise of providing medical health checkup to protest leader Amit Bhatnagar. He’s detained & several demonstrators from the protest site were removed. pic.twitter.com/Zq1UnOsnRS https://t.co/7sL7jG3qra — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) July 19, 2026

#BREAKING #india #MadhyaPradesh Police Detain Ken-Betwa Protest Leader After 14-Day Fast#Chhatarpur : Authorities on Sunday ended a two-week agitation against the ₹44,605-crore Ken-Betwa Link Project, detaining activist Amit Bhatnagar and around 150 demonstrators at Kupi… pic.twitter.com/05VDTmk32W — Thepagetoday (@thepagetody) July 19, 2026

The project has faced opposition from some affected families and environmental groups over concerns related to displacement, rehabilitation and its impact on forests and wildlife, including parts of the Panna Tiger Reserve.

Bhatnagar alleged that affected families had lost land, forests, water resources, livelihoods and cultural identity due to the projects. He demanded that the administration publicly display the list of project-affected families and ensure their rights.

While the nation debates Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, another hunger strike has barely received any attention.



Social activist Amit Bhatnagar says he has been fasting for 10 days in Bundelkhand MP, alleging the Ken Betwa river linking project has stripped tribal communities… pic.twitter.com/BbAb0POY7y — Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) July 18, 2026

Administration’s stand

The administration has rejected the allegations and maintained that the Ken-Betwa Link Project is being implemented as per legal procedures.

Officials said the project is of national importance and will help improve irrigation, drinking water availability and development in the Bundelkhand region.