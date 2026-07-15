Ken-Betwa Protest: 'Sab Garib Ko Mar Rahe...' Villagers Cry Police 'Misconduct' After LoP Umang Singhar Meets Tribals Protesting In Knee-Deep Waters In Bijawar— VIDEO

Ken-Betwa Protest: LoP Umang Singhar Visits Bijawar, Listens To Ordeals Of Tribals, Critices Police For 'Misconduct'|VIDEO | X / Umang Singhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Wednesday visited Bijawar in Chhatarpur district and met farmers and tribal families protesting against the Ken-Betwa project.

Singhar said the protesters were not the problem but a reflection of the government's alleged insensitive approach and policies affecting farmers and tribal communities. He said the anger and distress among the affected families showed that their concerns had not been addressed.

The politician stepped into the river to converse with the protesters. He stood in knee-deep water and listened to the ordeals narrated by an elderly woman lying on a symbolic pyre.

In another video, a man complained that some policemen arrived in civil dress and started abusing them. He was also allegedly threatened with assault and was told, “Subah dikh gaya to 50 joote maarunga...” (If I see you in the morning, I will hit you 50 times with a shoe).

Watch the video here:

जब जनता की रक्षा करने वाले ही भक्षक बन जाएं, तो अपनी मिट्टी और वजूद को बचाने के लिए अवाम को चिता पर लेट जाना ही आखिरी रास्ता नज़र आता है।



केन-बेतवा परियोजना के विरोध में जल-सत्याग्रह कर रही अपनी आदिवासी माताओं और बहनों की जब पीड़ा देखी तो, पैर खुद-ब-खुद पानी की ओर बढ़ गए। जब… pic.twitter.com/WBtA3RxLfr — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) July 14, 2026

सुनिए भाजपा हुकूमत की शह पर पल रही पुलिसिया बर्बरता का सच!



केन-बेतवा परियोजना के नाम पर केवल आदिवासियों की जमीनें ही नहीं छीनी जा रही हैं, बल्कि पुलिस प्रशासन के जरिए उनके आत्मसम्मान को भी कुचला जा रहा है। वीडियो में पीड़ितों का रो-रोकर बयां किया गया दर्द सुनिए, कैसे पुलिस वाले… pic.twitter.com/3y7HE1sjk7 — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) July 14, 2026

In the video, elderly protesters could be heard complaining that around 20-25 women were subjected to lathi charge and were chased and tortured for up to 11 km.

One woman added that they were not even allowed to relieve themselves. Toddlers were unable to drink water and were also not getting milk. “They beat me till I cried, and then I cried the whole night long.”

Singhar criticises government

Listening to the sufferings of the tribal families, Congress leader Singhar criticised the government and police over the action taken during the protests, alleging that women were chased and farmers and tribals were subjected to lathi charge despite holding peaceful demonstrations.

चिता पर आंदोलन कर रहे ये किसान और आदिवासी नहीं, बल्कि सरकार की संवेदनहीनता और उसकी किसान-विरोधी, आदिवासी-विरोधी नीतियाँ हैं।



आज नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री उमंग सिंघार जी ने बिजावर (छतरपुर) पहुँचकर केन-बेतवा परियोजना से प्रभावित आंदोलनरत किसान और आदिवासी परिवारों से मुलाकात की। उनकी… pic.twitter.com/in8kcbD477 — MP Congress (@INCMP) July 14, 2026

He wrote on his X handle, “Stepping into the water and hearing the pain of these sisters and the 80-year-old elderly mother filled my heart with profound sorrow. This game of destruction in the name of development and the oppression of tribals have crossed all limits of tolerance. I have pledged to these mothers and sisters that until they receive justice, fair compensation and dignified rehabilitation, Umang Singhar will stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this fight.”

He said the use of force against people raising their demands peacefully was against the spirit of democracy and showed the government's failure to listen to their grievances.

The Ken-Betwa river-linking project has faced opposition from some local residents over concerns related to land acquisition, displacement and the impact on the livelihoods of affected communities.