'Nyay Do, Ya Maar Do': Villagers, Tribal Women Lie Down On Symbolic Funeral Pyres, Protest Ken-Betwa Link Project In MP's Chhatarpur | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers, including tribal women, have resumed the protest against the Ken-Betwa link project in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The protest is being held in the form of 'Chita Andolan' near Kupi village on the Barana River, where protesters say they have restarted the agitation after the government allegedly failed to fulfil the promises made during their earlier protest in April.

A video of the protest has surfaced on social media, showing tribal women lying on funeral pyres as part of the symbolic Chita Andolan, while men sit around them raising slogans such as "Nyay Do, Ya Maar Do" (Give Us Justice or Kill Us).

Watch the VIDEO below :

'Nyay Do, Ya Maar Do' Tribal Women Resume protest Against Ken-Betwa Link Project Over Broken Promises In MP's Chhatarpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/p6el83iknC — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 4, 2026

Social worker and protest leader Amit Bhatnagar alleged that around 50,000 people have been displaced because of the projects.

He accused the administration of corruption and unfair treatment, saying people have lost their homes, forests, farmland, livelihoods, and culture.

He also expressed concern over the environmental impact, claiming the Ken-Betwa Link Project would lead to the loss of around 4.6 million trees, damage to the Panna Tiger Reserve, and harm to the Ken River.

Other protest leaders, including Divya Ahirwar, Chita, and Laxmi Adivasi, alleged that instead of addressing their demands, the administration filed false cases against people, carried out forced evictions, cut electricity connections, and demolished schools to create fear among villagers.

Tribal women leading the protest said they would no longer trust government assurances and demanded justice. They added that if the government cannot provide justice, it should grant them permission for euthanasia.