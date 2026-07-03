15-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Sulphas in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur; Police Suspect Academic Stress | Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old minor girl allegedly died after consuming sulphas in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, as reported on Friday.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as 15-year-old Nandini Ahirwar, daughter of Baladin Ahirwar and a resident of Guraiya village under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station, who was a Class 10 student at the local government school.

ASI Sitaram Ahirwar of the Civil Lines Police Station, who is investigating the case, stated that according to the deceased's mother, Nandini struggled with her studies.

The family used to urge her to focus on her academics, a matter that caused her mental stress. It is suspected that this stress drove her to consume the poisonous substance.

On Friday, the police handed over the body to the family following a post-mortem examination conducted in the presence of a female doctor.

Officials stated that the exact cause of death and other aspects of the case are being investigated. The true circumstances of the incident will only become clear once the investigation is complete.

The family used to urge her to focus on her academics, a matter that caused her mental stress. It is suspected that this stress drove her to consume the poisonous substance.

The police are currently investigating the matter. Preliminary information from the family points to academic pressure and mental stress, though the actual cause of death will be confirmed only after the investigation concludes.

The police registered a case and started an investigation into the actual cause of death.