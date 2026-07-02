Anant Ambani Visits Bageshwar Dham, Performs Yajna-Havan, Kanya Pujan, Offers Prayers for Nation’s Well-Being In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Anant Ambani, a prominent industrialist, arrived at Bageshwar Dham on Friday. He offered prayers to Balaji, participated in a yajna-havan, performed Kanya Pujan for 11 girls, honoured scholars from Varanasi, and joined the aarti, praying for the nation’s well-being, faith, and public welfare.

Bageshwar Sarkar facilitated Anant Ambani’s darshan of the deities, Shri Bageshwar Balaji, Sanyasi Baba, and Pretraj Sarkar, and apprised him of the spiritual significance of Bageshwar Balaji Dham.

Following the darshan, both performed the aarti of Shri Bageshwar Balaji and offered prayers for the well-being of the nation, the faith, and the public at large.

Subsequently, Anant Ambani and Bageshwar Sarkar proceeded to the yajnashala, where they offered oblations into the sacred fire amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

#WATCH | Industrialist Anant Ambani Offeres Prayers At Bageshwar Dham, Seeks Blessings From Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Participate In Traditional Vedic Rituals#MadhyaPradesh #AnantAmbani #DhirendraShashtri pic.twitter.com/SE8gEkPInQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 2, 2026

During this time, Anant Ambani performed the ritual worship of 11 young girls, offered them dakshina (ceremonial honorarium), and sought their blessings.

He also honoured learned Brahmins who had arrived from Kashi (Varanasi) and sought their blessings.

On this occasion, Bageshwar Maharaj presented Anant Ambani with a mudgar, an image of Lord Balaji, and a rudraksha garland as mementoes. He also extended a warm welcome and honour by draping the angavastra around him.

The entire event reflected a spirit of devotion, spirituality, and Indian culture. A large number of devotees present also witnessed this special occasion and experienced the deeply spiritual atmosphere.